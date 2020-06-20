Wave goodbye to Apple iOS after this WWDC bombshell

Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote is coming this Monday, June 22, and will be the company's first online-only edition.

For tech enthusiasts, the big story isn't how the event is going to happen — online-only events are all the rage in the hellscape 2020 has turned into — but what we're going to see shown off. A new iPhone is a certainty, as is a new version of iOS. However, all eyes have swivelled towards noted leaker Jon Prosser after he tweeted just two words: "iPhone OS."

The connotation of the tweet is obvious, it looks like an iOS rebrand is coming, with iOS 14 instead turning into iPhone OS 14. Right now, that would make sense: in September 2019 Apple introduced iPadOS, an operating system for the iPad that has been adding features and diverging from iOS, the operating system both shared.

As a result, iOS now only seems to serve the iPhone (and the same-thing-but-can't-make-phone-calls iPod touch.) Considering the iOS moniker was adopted back in 2010 when iOS went on to support both the iPhone and iPad. Reverting back to the iPhone OS naming convention, in this case, just makes sense.

We don't know much about what iOS 14 will look like, regardless of what it will end up being called. Previous leaks from February have suggested that iOS 14 would have inherited several key iPadOS features like the App Switcher, which was tucked away in iOS 13 but not actually enabled unless you jailbreak your phone.

We'll find out more about what's what on Monday, including how the forthcoming operating system will take advantage of the iPhone 12, with recent leaks suggesting the iPhone 12 Pro variants will pack in an eye-pleasing 120Hz display, although there is some bad news.