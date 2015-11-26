Watch this: John Lewis gives us the inside track on Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us and there areBlack Friday dealsleft, right and centre.

Retailers across the UK slash prices and offer lots of tech deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - which is the 30 November this year. Nowadays though, we get stacks of deals across the whole Black Friday weekend.

We've been to see John Lewis to see how it prepares for the big day and interviewed its head buyer of technology, Jonathan Marsh. He gave us plenty of tips for getting more from Black Friday and nabbing those all-important bargains. Here's the video:

Image Credit: John Lewis nighttime from Shutterstock