Watch the World Cup 2018 live from the stadium with PlayStation VR. Here's how…

Hot on the heels of the BBC upgrading the PS4's iPlayer app so that PS4 Pro users can watch each match the broadcaster has rights to show in glorious 4K, comes the news that PlayStation VR users can now attend each game in virtual reality.

The news, which broke cover over on the PlayStation Blog, will be music to PlayStation VR owners' ears, as by simply downloading the BBC Sport VR app in the official PlayStation Store, they can now watch each game as if they were actually in Russia.

Through the app - and providing you are in the UK region - PS VR users can then access live coverage of each game from the comfort of the BBC's virtual FIFA World Cup lounge, where you can enter the stadium for live games to see the action up close, watch match highlights, and relive exciting action from the tournament.

A view of a World Cup match from the virtual BBC lounge. You can leave the lounge and enter the stadium, too.

And, excitingly, there are plenty of World Cup 2018 games that have already been confirmed as being supported by the BBC Sport VR app to look forward to as well, including England's upcoming match this Sunday against Panama.

For those who can't get enough World Cup action, or those who simply prefer to follow a different national team in VR, here is the full list of games confirmed so far that will work with the BBC Sport VR app on PlayStation.

In the BBC's virtual World Cup lounge you can watch match highlights and action from the wider tournament.

18th June 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Tunisia v England Live coverage from the Group G fixture at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd

19th June 13.00 BST / 14.00 CEST Colombia v Japan Live coverage from the Group H fixture at Mordovia Arena in Saransk 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Russia v Egypt Live coverage from the Group A fixture at Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg

20th June 13.00 BST / 14.00 CEST Portugal v Morocco Live coverage from the Group B fixture at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow 16.00 BST / 17.00 CEST Uruguay v Saudi Arabia Live coverage from the Group A fixture at Rostov Arena in Roston-On-Don

21st June 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Argentina v Croatia Live coverage from the Group D fixture at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod

22nd June 16.00 BST / 17.00 CEST Nigeria v Iceland Live coverage from the Group D fixture at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Serbia v Switzerland Live coverage from the Group E fixture at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad

23rd June 13.00 BST / 14.00 CEST Belgium v Tunisia Live coverage from the Group G at Spartak Stadium in Moscow

24th June 13.00 BST / 14.00 CEST England v Panama Live coverage from the Group G fixture at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod 16.00 BST / 17.00 CEST Japan v Senegal Live coverage from the Group H fixture at Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg

25th June 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Iran v Portugal Live coverage from the Group B fixture at Mordovia Arena in Saransk 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Spain v Morocco Live coverage from the Group B fixture at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad

26th June 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Nigeria v Argentina Live coverage from the Group D fixture at Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg 19.00 BST / 20.00 CEST Iceland v Croatia Live coverage from the Group D fixture at Rostov Arena in Roston-On-Don

27th June 15.00 BST / 16.00 CEST South Korea v Germany Live coverage from the Group F fixture at Kazan Arena in Kazan 15.00 BST / 16.00 CEST Mexico v Sweden Live coverage from the Group F fixture at Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg

28th June 15.00 BST / 16.00 CEST Japan v Poland Live coverage from the Group H fixture at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd 15.00 BST / 16.00 CEST Senegal v Colombia Live coverage from the Group H Samara Arena in Samara