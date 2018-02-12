Watch the new Range Rover Sport PHEV literally climb the stairway to heaven

In an attempt to show off the new Range Rover Sport PHEV's true capability, Land Rover has taken on one of the world's most challenging roads. It's an absolutely insane feat, and the video of the climb looks absolutely breath taking.

The challenge began at the bottom of the legendary 11.3km Tianmen Mountain Road (known as the Dragon Road).

What's really impressive is that the climb that the Range Rover Sport P400e is not modified in anyway - it's straight from a showroom.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Ho-Pin Tung was behind the wheel and the Terrain Response 2 system in Dynamic mode.

At the summit of the road, the Formula E driver optimised Terrain Response for the second part of the challenge, conquering the towering 45-degree staircase of 999 steps leading to China’s legendary Heaven’s Gate using a combination of Ingenium petrol and electric battery power.

The new PHEV powertrain gives the Range Rover Sport a zero-emission EV range of up to 50km when fully charged, but Ho-Pin Tung used its advanced 300PS Ingenium petrol engine and 116PS electric motor to make short work of the road section of the challenge.

The sporty SUV then showed its all-terrain credentials by climbing the steep staircase.

The driver, Ho-Pin Tung said, “I’ve experienced Formula E, Formula 1, and won at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but this was without doubt one of the most demanding driving challenges I’ve ever faced.

The Range Rover Sport PHEV performed brilliantly as it inspired real confidence on the mountain road and climbed the stairs up to Heaven’s Gate effortlessly.”

Check out the awesome video of Ho-Pin Tung at work below:

Head over to Land Rover's YouTube channel for some Behind the Scenes videos.