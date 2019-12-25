Watch David Beckham learn to snowboard with the Tudor Black Bay P01

Not content with being one of our most treasured footballers, David Beckham recently tried his hand at something new - snowboarding across the Alps.

In a bid to promote the ‘Born To Dare tagline of Turdor watches, Beckham joined Norwegian Olympic snowboard medallist Kjersti Buaas to first trek up, then board down an Alp on a covering of fresh winter snow.

If you feel like channelling your inner Beckham, then you’ll want to upgrade your timepiece to his Tudor Black Bay P01.

Based on a multi-purpose sports watch developed as a prototype for the US Navy back in the late-1960s, the Black Bay P01 features a 42mm stainless steel case with a satin finish.

There’s a steel, bidirectional rotating bezel which has a locking system to prevent it from being accidentally knocked out of place.

The locking mechanism works by gripping the rotating bezel in place using a panel on the front of the strap lugs. This opens so you can rotate the bezel, then clamps down, locking the bezel in place when you want its reading to stay constant - a hugely useful tool for divers using the bezel to keep tabs on their oxygen supply.

Also unusual about the Tudor Black Bay P01 is its crown, which is located at four o’clock instead of the usual three. Tall crown guards sit either side, ensuring it isn’t damaged if accidentally struck against something.

Check out the video below:

The watch also features a domed sapphire crystal, date complication at three o’clock, and water-resistance is up to 200 metres. Inside, the watch is powered by Tudor’s own self-winding mechanical movement with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

A hybrid strap is fitted with brown leather on the outside and black rubber on the inside, along with folding clasp and safety catch with a satin finish to match the steel case.

Established by Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf in 1926, Tudor is closely related to Rolex, offering similarly designed watches with the same quality, but at a more wallet-friendly price point. Maintaining that tradition, the Black Bay P01 is priced at £2,960 and available now.

