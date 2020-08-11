Wahoo KICKR V5 turbo trainer review (2020): more realistic feel, no spin down required, this is the best Wahoo smart trainer yet

Welcome to T3's Wahoo KICKR review! This is a review of the Wahoo KICKR V5 (2020), the latest iteration of Wahoo KICKR Trainer, Wahoo's top-tier smart turbo trainer. Good as rival products from Garmin spin-off TacX are, it's likely to dominate the market in the coming months/years, and deservedly so. Wahoo really stepped its game up with the new KICKR, which in an achievement in itself as the previous version was an extremely capable piece of home gym equipment already.

The new Wahoo KICKR V5 is more precise and realistic than it has ever been but thankfully, one thing stayed the same: the Wahoo KICKR V5 costs exactly the same as the V4 did. All things considered, we are expecting the KICKR V5 to sell out pretty quickly, especially considering that many of us are used to indoor cycling training by now and also taking into account that the extended Wahoo ecosystem can effectively bring the sensation of cycling outdoors to your living room.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo KICKR V5 review (2020): what's new?

The new Wahoo KICKR V5 uses proprietary auto-calibration process and has an improved accuracy of +/-1%. The previous version had an accuracy of +/-2%, for comparison. Granted, most indoor cyclists won't be able to tell the difference but what even they will appreciate is that the new KICKR V5 provides this accuracy without the need for users to perform a spin down, which is amazing.

No need to dismiss the warning window in the Wahoo app anymore, prompting you to perform a spin down! It's like having a PS4 that doesn't need updating every single time you want to play God of War; it's remarkable that the new KICKR can maintain accuracy without constant calibration.

Another noteworthy new feature is the AXIS feet: these feet allow a bike installed onto the trainer to smoothly tilt up to 5 degrees from side-to-side with each pedal stroke, creating a more realistic ride feel.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The new Wahoo KICKR V5 is available to buy at Wahoo for a recommended retail price of £999.99.

Wahoo also offers the only complete indoor riding ecosystem; KICKR is compatible with the KICKR CLIMB Indoor Grade Simulator, KICKR HEADWIND Smart Fan, and KICKR DESK. KICKR is also fully compatible with indoor workouts from Wahoo’s The Sufferfest virtual training app.

In my Wahoo Kickr Snap Bike Trainer review I mentioned that the whole Wahoo ecosystem is pretty costly and might only appeal to the most hard-core riders. However, taking into account that the KICKR V5 is the top of the range offering, combining it with the HEADWIND and maybe even the CLIMB makes more sense and if you have a couple of thousand pounds to spend on indoor cycling, by all means, you should buy the KICKR with all the trimmings.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo KICKR V5 review (2020): setup

Setting up the couldn't be easier. Get it out of the box, set it down, open the two AXIS feet by pressing the blue button at the base of the legs down, adjust the height of the unit – the wheel sizes are clearly marked on the tube – and plug it in the mains socket.

Then, open the Wahoo app, making sure the Bluetooth is turned on on the phone, pair the KICKR with the app and you are pretty much ready to go. I'd recommend getting the Wahoo TICKR X heart rate monitor and wearing it when you ride, it will not only work seamlessly with the KICKR and the Wahoo App, but it will also provide a broader spectrum of metrics to pore over later too.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo KICKR V5 review (2020): the AXIS feet

The feature many riders will probably notice the most is the AXIS feet and the incline it lets you lean into. 5% side-to-side incline might not sound an awful lot for an uneducated ear but it will definitely excite riders the KICKR was designed for.

The AXIS feet does an incredible job making indoor cycling more realistic. Now, the bike mounted on the KICKR doesn't have to be upright all the time and can lean as you pedal harder, much like how it would behave on the road. Combine this sensation with footage from apps like Sufferfest and Zwift on a big enough screen and you have yourself a pretty decent recreation of outdoor cycling sessions.

The next step would be to add a VR headset to the mix and maybe something similar to Tacx's Road Feel simulator and no one would have to risk their lives on the roads anymore, trying to dodge cars left-right-centre.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo KICKR V5 review (2020): accuracy and (the lack of) spin down

The Wahoo KICKR V5 is more accurate than its predecessor and provides this accuracy without the need for you to perform a spin down. This is not only way more convenient but it will most likely save time too. Much like we sleep through 1/3 of our lives, we probably spend the same amount of time performing spin downs when we cycle indoors. This might be a slight exaggeration but this is how it feels to me anyway.

As for accuracy, I couldn't really tell the difference as I'm not the most hardcore cyclist myself (do apologise for this) but if the Wahoo KICKR V5 is accurate enough for teams such as INEOS and BORA-hansgrohe to train on, it's good enough for me.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo KICKR V5 review (2020): the Wahoo ecosystem

It's quite apparent that Wahoo encourages users of the new KICKR V5 to utilise the whole Wahoo ecosystem: it's even advertised on the side of the Wahoo KICKR V5's box. And I must confess, it makes way more sense to push these peripherals in conjunction with the KICKR than it is with the KICKR SNAP.

This doesn't change the fact that some of these peripherals are vastly overpriced. As much as I think Wahoo made the right call marketing the KICKR V5 for the same price as the V4, asking £200 for the KICKR Indoor Desk, an adjustable table which merely provides a platform for a tablet or laptop, is pretty ballsy. It kind of up there with Apple asking £949 for the Pro Stand.

Despite this, one of the accessories I'd actually recommend to some cyclists: since the KICKR V5 works well for MTB riders, they might appreciate the CLIMB grade simulator more. Better still, it's actually discounted off at Wahoo at them moment, might as well buy one of that as well as the new KICKR.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo KICKR V5 review (2020): verdict

Unlike a lot of fitness wearables nowadays, the Wahoo KICKR V5 was announced at the right time when most turbo trainers are sold out so people are more inclined to buy a precier model. Better still, the new KICKR costs exactly the same as the previous iteration and offers more functionality as well as being more precise than its predecessor, making it all the more appealing to potential buyers.

I also appreciate that Wahoo only improved a few features and left others untouched: I wouldn't think this makes the Wahoo KICKR V5 appealing to people who own a V4 and if anything, they might get annoyed that people who buy the V5 will get more for the same money they paid for their V4 but at the same time, they have probably been using their V4s for a number of years so really, everyone's a winner here, right?

One thing is for sure: the new KICKR is the most convenient turbo trainer from Wahoo to date. The fact that you don't need to perform a spin down yet the trainer can maintain a +/-1% accuracy is just astounding. Not only you will save time but you also wouldn't have to worry about the data collected not being precise.

The AXIS feet is a great new feature that will most likely please a lot of cyclists. Indoor cycling is getting more and more realistic and the AXIS feet is a step in the right direction (pun intended).

As for completing the Wahoo ecosystem, if you have an extra £64.99 to burn, I would most definitely recommend getting the Wahoo Tickr X heart rate monitor (if it's in stock) and maybe the CLIMB, the rest of the peripherals can be replaced with cheaper alternatives that work almost as well.

Should you buy the Wahoo KICKR V5? If you are a keen cyclist and want to have the ability to ride/train on most days regardless of the weather, then the answer is yes. For the same price as the Wahoo KICKR V4, the V5 is an excellent buy and is highly recommended for serious cyclists.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

