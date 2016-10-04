Vote in the Golden Joystick Awards and get three games for £1/$1/€1

Vote for your best games of 2015/16 at goldenjoystick.comand you can claim a 'Golden bundle' from Green Man Gaming for just £1/$1/1€.

The three PC games in the bundle include Spec Ops: The Line, rated 4 out of 5 by GamesRadar+, the remake of the 1987 PC classic Sid Meier's Pirates! and a Mystery Game. On top of this, voters will be able to get their £1/$1/€1 back in Green Man Gaming credit if they play Spec Ops: The Line.

The Golden Joystick Awards are the only annual awards voted for by gamers, and in 2015 an incredible nine million votes were cast. There are 21 publicly voted categories, with additional special awards being chosen by an expert panel.

The ceremony takes place on Friday 18 November at the indigO2 in the world famous O2 Arena in London.For the first time in the Golden Joystick Awards history, YOU canattend the event, with a limited number of balcony tickets being sold to watch the full ceremony, the tickets are £10 each.

Step by step instructions on how to claim the games from Green Man Gaming will be communicated to voters in October.

The 21 public voted categories are:

Best Original Game

Abzu

Firewatch

Furi

Hyper Light Drifter

Inside

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

Quantum Break

Soma

Tom Clancy's The Division

The Witness

Best Story Telling

Firewatch

Oxenfree

Quantum Break

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Soma

Tales from the Borderlands

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Zero Time Dilemma

Best Visual Design

Abzu

Battleborn

Brutal

Dark Souls 3

Doom

Firewatch

Furi

Hyper Light Drifter

Inside

Mirrors Edge Catalyst

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Soma

Superhot

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

The Witness

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Best Audio

Amplitude

Doom

Fallout 4

Hyper Light Drifter

I Am Setsuna

Inside

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

Star Wars Battlefront

Thumper

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Game of the Year

Dark Souls 3

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Doom

Fallout 4

Halo 5

Hitman

Inside

No Man's Sky

Overwatch

PES 2017

Pokemon Go

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Witness

Total War: Warhammer

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

XCOM 2

Performance of the Year

Doug Cockle

Camilla Luddington

Cissy Jones

Elias Toufexis

Nolan North

Rich Sommer

Shawn Ashmore

Victoria Atkin

PlayStation Game of the Year

Abzu

Amplitude

Firewatch

Gravity Rush Remastered

I Am Setsuna

No Man's Sky

Ratchet & Clank

Salt And Sanctuary

Severed

Street Fighter 5

The Last Guardian

The Witness

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Yakuza 5

Nintendo Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Fates

Kirby: Planet Robobot

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

Monster Hunter Generations

Pokken Tournament

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Yo-kai Watch

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

PC Game of the Year

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

Doom

Master of Orion: Conquer The Stars

Overwatch

Stardew Valley

Stellaris

Total War: Warhammer

Undertale

World of Warships

XCOM 2

Xbox Game of the Year

Ark: Survival Evolved

Elite: Dangerous

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 6

Halo 5: Guardians

Inside

Killer Instinct Season 3

Quantum Break

ReCore

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Competitive Game of the Year

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

FIFA 17

Hearthstone: Heroes Of Warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

Killer Instinct Season 3

League of Legends

Overwatch

Smite

Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void

Street Fighter 5

Competitive Play of the Year

Coldzera's jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus

s1mple's double AWP noscope at ESL One Cologne

Huni quad kill at the 2015 World Championships

w33's Sunstrike, Echo Stomp cancel and Tornado snipe

Suma1l's clutch Sacred Arrow at The International 2016

Justin Wong's comeback against Flocker at EVO 2016

LI Joe's V Trigger dodge at EVO 2016

Daigo's 'magic pixel' comeback at the Capcom Cup Final

Best Handheld Mobile Game in association with DigitalSpy

Alphabear

Clash Royale

Downwell

Fire Emblem Fates

Monster Hunter Generations

Peter Panic

Pokemon Go

Severed

The Room 3

Zero Time Dilemma

Best Multiplayer Game

Broforce

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Dark Souls 3

FIFA 17

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns

Halo 5: Guardians

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Overwatch

PES 2017

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Star Wars Battlefront

Street Fighter 5

Tom Clancy's The Division

World of Warships

Worms W.M.D

Best Indie Game

Banner Saga 2

Firewatch

Furi

Hyper Light Drifter

Inside

No Man's Sky

Oxenfree

Pony Island

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Superhot

The Witness

Undertale

Innovation of the Year

Guitar Hero Live

HTC Vive

No Man's Sky

Oculus Rift

Playstation VR

Pokemon Go

Quantum Break

Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio

Climbing the tallest building in Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Flying the Falcon in Star Wars Battlefront

Play of the game in Overwatch

Returning to Anor Londo in Dark Souls 3

The Brotherhood Of Steel arriving in Fallout 4

The Car Chase in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The ending of Inside

Unleashing the BFG 9000 in Doom

Unlocking the secret of Psalm 46 in The Witness

Most Wanted Game in association with green man gaming

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3

Days Gone

God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn

Mass Effect Andromeda

Resident Evil 7

Scalebound

Sea of Thieves

Shenmue 3

Spider-Man

Star Citizen

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

YouTube Personality of the Year in association with Guinness World Records

CapgunTom

Jesse Cox

Amy Lee

TWOSYNC

Samgladiator

Ashley Mariee

Blitzwinger

JMX

Spencer FC

Mr Woofless

Matt HD Gamer

Studio of the Year

343 Industries

Bethesda Game Studios

Blizzard

CD Projekt RED

Creative Assembly

Firaxis

FromSoftware

Hello Games

id software

Naughty Dog

Niantic

Gaming Platform of the Year