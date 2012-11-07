Virgin TV Anywhere launches today

Virgin has today launched Virgin TV Anywhere, the company's new cloud-based entertainment service

Aiming to take on the likes of Sky Go and iPlayer, Virgin TV Anywhere lets you watch content on your laptop, tablet or smartphone over a Wi-Fi connection.

If you're a Londoner, then there's the added bonus of being able to watch on the Tube thanks to Virgin Media's public Wi-Fi Underground network.

The service will let you stream live TV from up to 45 channels (depending on your package) with more to be added in due course. Not to be outdone by Murdoch & Co, this service will give you access to 4,000 hours of on-demand content.

TiVo customers will also be able to manage content stored on their box and remotely record while on-the-move. So you'll never again need to miss those classic Kardashian hijinks.

This is undoubtably a step in the right direction for Virgin and, despite playing second fiddle to Sky for some time now, could encourage customers to make the switch over.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, said: “The world of digital entertainment is moving so fast, consumers are always looking for the next 'big thing' to take advantage of the features and connectivity built into today's gadgets."

"Virgin TV Anywhere builds upon our fantastic TV service, blending in the best of TiVo and our expertise in broadband and mobile, to bring customers a compelling entertainment experience to enjoy whenever they want, wherever they are – all at no extra cost.”

The Virgin TV Anywhere mobile app will initially be available on iOS with an Android version to follow in 2013.