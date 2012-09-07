Virgin Media launches Virgin TV Anywhere

Virgin Media has today announced the launch of its Virgin TV Anywhere service which allows users to stream live channels straight to their iPad

Comparisons may be drawn with Sky Go but TV Anywhere has tonnes to offer. Boasting 2,000 hours of on-demand content across 30 channels, as well as recommendations and entertainment news.

The service means you can manage your TV planning on-the-move as well as watching it out and about too.

Those lucky people already subscribed to TiVo will benefit from the PC based functionality, as well as the tablet app which transforms into a remote for easier watching.

TiVo customers will also be able to manage and record chosen content stored on their TiVo box. Those without TiVo won't get as much but will still receive limited recommendations with some live TV content.

The service has brains too; sporting “adaptive” technology it will alter the quality of streaming depending on the strength of the broadband connection. In other words the better your connection the more quality stream you'll receive.

Given the quoted content amount you can be assured a range of genres will be available. As ever you will be able to share and compare content via Twitter and Facebook. While iPad and online users will have first access, Android users can expect in 2013.

Words: Bertan Budak