Virgin Media just got a fantastic new feature subscribers will love

Virgin Media's TV Go app has just been upgraded, with the news breaking in Virgin's official newsroom. The result? Virgin Media subscribers can now use the app to watch all the Sky Cinema channels and its library of on demand movies.

Previously, Virgin Media customers could not watch any of the Sky Cinema channels or on demand content in the app, and instead had to use the dedicated Sky Cinema app.

Now, though, all the content is directly watchable through the Virgin TV Go app, streamlining the viewing experience for subscribers considerably. Instead of having to switch apps to watch brand new movies like Frozen 2, Virgin customers can now just enjoy them directly through Virgin TV Go.

In addition, Virgin Media TV users can also download movies through the TV Go app so they can watch them when it suits them, or when no data connection is available.

The Virgin TV Go app is available on many platforms, including Apple iPhones and Android phones, and it can be used simultaneously on two devices as well meaning that multiple family members or housemates can watch the content they want to at the same time.

Here at T3 we welcome this development, as one area where Sky has been dominating Virgin Media is in its ability to offer all its content under one app, which previous to this announcement Virgin could not do.

Speaking on the upgrade, Virgin's Chief Digital Entertainment Officer said that:

“With Sky Cinema now available through our TV Go app, our customers will now enjoy a more streamlined experience when watching their favourite movies on their devices. This new feature is one of many recent additions over the past few months to enhance the viewing experience for our TV customers.”

For more information about Virgin TV Go, including how and where to download the app, then check out the service's official web page.