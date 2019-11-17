Virgin Media Black Friday sale can save you HUNDREDS of pounds on TV and superfast M500 broadband

While Virgin Media is top of the heap when it comes to broadband speeds, it's often beaten when it comes to value. But with the advent of its best Black Friday deals, everything's changed. The ISP has bundled a selection of great products and applied serious discounts across the board to Virgin Media's Bigger and Ultimate bundles.

The Bigger Bundle offers 213Mbps and 250+ channels, including Sky Cinema+ HD and Sky Sports HD, for £45 per month for the first 12 months, saving £204 over the year. For context, Netflix recommends 25Mbps to watch its Ultra HD shows and movies in the best possible quality – so there's enough bandwidth with this bundle for the whole house to be streaming 4K simultaneously, as well as downloading big files such as games or that all-important work presentation.

However, if that's still not enough, the Ultimate Bundle packs a more-than-you-could-ever-need 506Mbps and 270+ channels, priced at £79 per month for 12 months, saving £240 a year.

With all four packages you'll also get the benefit of a phone line and its Talk Weekends add-on with its free weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers. The Ultimate Bundle also includes an unlimited SIM-only mobile deal. Check out both deals below:

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle with ultrafast M200 broadband | 213Mb average speed | was £62 per month | now £45 per month

This is a stellar package if you find that standard broadband is just a little too slow for your streaming needs. The Bigger Bundle offers amazing download capacity with M200 broadband and contains over 230 channels, including premium sports, cinema and prestige entertainment services from Sky. View Deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 506Mb average speed | was £99 per month | now £79 per month

Want more of everything? The Ultimate bundle is for you. The Ultimate Bundle provides lightning-fast M500 broadband, over double the capacity of the 213Mbps Big Bundle. it includes 270 channels including movies, kids, Sky Sports HD and an unlimited SIMcard deal with never-ending data, minutes and texts. Never get bored again. View Deal

In terms of upfront costs, you'll have to cough up a £35 set-up fee, but then it'll simply be a case of paying the monthly cost from then on. You won't find such ridiculously fast speeds for such a low monthly price from any other widely available internet service provider. Christmas – or at least, Black Friday – has come early.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 75% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband, but if you're not in a compatible area, why not head to T3's best broadband deals page or use the price comparison chart below to see what alternatives are available to you.

