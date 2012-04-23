Virgin Atlantic PlaneView lets you 'walk around' Upper Class

Interactive web app lets you take a tour of Virgin's luxurious Upper Class

By

Virgin Atlantic have unveiled their latest piece of web-based wizadry in the form of PlaneView, an interactive tool letting you live the virtual high life

Virgin Atlantic have unveiled their PlaneView web app which lets you take a virtual tour around one of their new Upper Class cabins.

Having recently been given a £100 million redesign Upper Class has been updated to represent the latest in luxury and technology offering unparalleled comfort.

All of this is then viewable thanks to PlaneView with various key points around the cabin getting YouTube videos explaining the technology and also enhancing the experience.

The new Upper Class features the world's largest bar, seating up to eight people while each passenger hub gets its own entertainment center letting passengers access on demand Films, TV and Music.

