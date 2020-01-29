Vans UltraRange EXO will keep you comfy no matter where you take them

Vans has launched the new UltraRange EXO, which promise to stand up to any journey you have, while offering maximum comfort and support along the way.

The shoes are the latest iteration of Vans' go-anywhere UltraRange, and designed to deliver all-day comfort, reliable grip and increased durability.

Vans describes the UltraRange EXO has being equipped with a "breathable, deconstructed Old Skool-inspired upper" which "gets reinforced with a moulded heel to eliminate heel slippage."

(Image credit: Vans)

It's fair to say, Vans has put an awful lot of work into making these shoes as comfy and durable as they are fashionable.

Designed to be a shoe to keep you comfortable all day, while offering support no matter where the day takes you, the UltraRange EXO also feature an all-new skeleton to provide support across the toes and medial sidewall.

(Image credit: Vans)

There's also a heel lock for a secure fit and Vans' UltraCush tongue with breathable ports for improved airflow - good to know if your feet are going to be in them all day.

The new UltraRange EXP range by Vans are available now.