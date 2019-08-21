Vango inflatable tent deal: get 25% off the award-winning Utopia Air TC 500

Few inflatable tents turn heads the way the supremely gorgeous Vango Utopia Air TC 500 does, which is one of the many reasons why we crowned it ‘tent of the year’ at the T3 Awards 2019 earlier this summer.

Vango’s stunning inflatable tent is the ideal home-from-home for small families and groups of friends, and is a glamping get-away for couples seeking maximum room to spread out. In fact, we took it on a twosome break and had ample room for a king-sized inflatable camping bed, plus tons of in-tent camping furniture.

And now the Vango Utopia Air TC 500 is on sale at Winfield Outdoors for £749.99, taking a big chunk of cash off its normal selling price of £999.99 (RRP £1,100).

This five-person inflatable tent is best suited to car camping holidays, where you can stash it in the boot of your car and drive to the campsite. Because let’s be honest: at 31.4kg, you won’t relish lugging it around on public transport or if travelling by foot.

The Vango Utopia Air TC 500 looks very handsome indeed once pitched, and offers all the weather protection you could ever need. In mere minutes you’ll have the main pre-angled beams (inflatable poles used instead of traditional poles) inflated and the general tent structure standing. Vango even includes a pump. Then it’s just a case of pegging this beauty down to make it super-secure in high winds.

Speaking of which, we’ve camped out in the Utopia Air TC 500 in all sorts of weather from lashing rain and brutal winds to baking sunshine, and it has stood true and kept us relatively cool through it all. You can thank Vango’s webbing storm anchors and a TBS II Tension Band System for that robustness.

Vango Utopia Air TC 500 | Now £749.99 at Winfield Outdoors | Was £999.99 | RRP £1,100

Our tent of the year has a wealth of features to make camping more organised, including Living Area Pelmet Pockets for storing away kit, and a SkyTrack II system for hanging up gear. A mesh door keeps the bugs out. Need space from your camping buddies? Head into one of two Queen-sized bedrooms or draw the zipped privacy curtains. A stunning tent for small families, groups and couples.View Deal

Apart from being super-easy to erect, this Vango inflatable tent has bags of living space to relax in. You see, those pre-angled inflatable beams create more internal space than standard curves, so you’ll have room to set up two Queen-sized bedrooms in addition to a sizeable living space. Or, if needed, that living space could act as another bedroom.

You can extend that living space further, and bring the outdoors in, via the covered front porch. Just imagine setting up a couple of camping chairs under that porch when it’s raining, then reading your favourite book or simply sitting and watching the rain.

If you do have to hide inside on bad weather days, the Utopia is made from Vango’s latest fabric technology, Sentinel Signature TC. It’s a cotton-polyester blend that enhances climate control within the tent, making it healthier to live in when camping for longer.

Throw in Vango's SkyTrack II system, via which you can hang up wash bags and lanterns to free up floor space, and it quickly becomes clear that the Utopia Air TC 500 is a beautiful inflatable tent that’ll help you make incredible camping memories for many holidays to come.