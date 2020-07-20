Up to HALF PRICE Muc-Off deals at Amazon make it so much cheaper to clean your bike

Everyone is buying bikes online but you know what else should you get if you are planning on riding more often? Bike cleaning equipment. When it comes to bicycle cleaning products, nothing beats Muc-Off and luckily, Amazon has some great Muc-Off deals so you'd better stock up on all things bike cleaning today.

• Shop the discounted Muc-Off range at Amazon

The Muc-Off sale includes discounts Nano-Tech bike cleaner liquid, dry chain lube, chain cleaner, bike cleaner concentrate and even a 'luxury chamois cream'. Our top picks are below. If you are after some great summer savings, check out our best July sales hub where we have links to all the best retailer sales on the Internet right now.

Best Muc-Off deals

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit | On sale for £46.79 | Was £74.99 | You save £28.20 at Amazon

This all-in-one bike cleaning box contains a bottle of 1-litre Muc-Off Biodegradable Bike Cleaner, a 500ml Bike Spray, a detailing brush, a soft washing brush, two prong brushes, a claw brush, a Microcell sponge, a parts washer and a storage tub too. Perfect gift idea for a bike loving family member or friend.View Deal

Muc-Off Athlete Performance Luxury Chamois Cream | On sale for £16.10 | Was £22.50 | You save £6.40 at Amazon

Treat your bike like the princess it is! This luxurious moisturiser is "enriched with provitamins to provide deep moisturising and long-lasting protection" for your favourite thing in the world: your bike. This concoction is also antibacterial, anti-chafing and easy to use for added convenience.View Deal

Muc-Off Bike Care Essentials Kit | On sale for £22.09 | Was £26 | You save £3.91 at Amazon

Get down to basics with this essential kit that includes a wheel and component brush, a bike protect paste, a Nano-Tech bike cleaner, a MicroCell sponge and a storage tote. Kit rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon!View Deal