Up to 32% off Rituals, Elemis and Stila in Amazon’s Christmas gift sets Cyber Monday deal

Beauty gift sets are a classic Christmas gift for men, women and teens, and the Cyber Monday deals are proving rather fruitful for picking up a Christmas gift set or too for less. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to 32% on luxury beauty gift sets from Rituals, Elemis, Stilla and This Works.
These are some of the biggest names in affordable and more luxury beauty, and are sure to make great gifts for anyone looking to pamper their hair, skin and nourish their wellbeing. Or you could just buy them for yourself and spend the entirety of Christmas camped out in the bathroom (we would).
In this live Amazon beauty gift sets deal there's some beautiful gifts, including a divine-smelling Elemis Frangipani Glow Candle on sale for £24.30 (RRP £32), and the This Works The Big Sleep Christmas Gift Set for £52.50 (RRP £70). The latter is a perfect beauty gift set for anyone who wants to sleep better.
Here are our top picks from the Amazon beauty Christmas gift sets sale so far...
Elemis Men's Dynamic Duo |
Was £35 | Now £26.60
Cleanse, refresh and nourish your skin with this essential grooming and skincare Christmas gift set for men. This Elemis duo comes in a collectible festive tin and contains a supersize 200ml version of the incredible-smelling Active Hair and Body Wash, plus a full size 150ml of the Elemis Deep Cleanse Facial Wash for men.View Deal
This Works The Big Sleep Christmas Gift Set |
Was £70 | Now £52.50
Having trouble sleeping? Whether you're battling insomnia or a racing mind that's stopping you from drifting off, This Works' potent sleep blend of lavender, camomile and vetivert will help you feel relaxed and therefore more conducive to sleep. The set includes a pillow spray, sleep balm, rollerball, eye mask and bath soak.View Deal
Stila With Flying Colors Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set |
Was £42 | Now £33.60
Make the most of your pout with this vibrant Stila beauty gift set, containing six iconic shades, including a limited edition nude hue for teaming with a strong, smokey eye. Stila creates its liquid lipsticks with nourishing vitamin E and avocado oil, with a non-bleed, water-resistant finish to help them last longer.View Deal
This Works Limited Edition Great In Bed | Was £22 | Now £16.50
If you're looking for a cheaper Christmas gift set to buy for someone who's craving good sleep, choose this duo, comprising the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray and Shower Gel. Both use the same lavender, camomile and vetivert blend, and when teamed together are hugely relaxing, signaling to your brain that it's time to sleep.View Deal
Elemis Pro-Collagen Super Stars |
Was £165 | Now £123.75
Is your skin in need of some serious hydration and nourishment? Then turn your attention to this Elemis beauty gift set, which contains three of the beauty brand's most powerful collagen-packed products for giving your skin a firmer, more radiant look, plus helping to stave off the signs of premature aging. View Deal
