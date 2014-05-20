Unofficial Rolex smartwatch concept looks amazing

Blends digital and analogue design

By

What happens when you cross a seminal classic like a Rolex with the latest smartwatch technology?

Well, probably something like the above. It's Curved Labs' concept Rolex smartwatch which, as much as we would like, won't ever see the light of day.

Curved say they took Rolex's iconic chronograph look and designed a user interface that would look more at home on a timepiece as traditional as a Rolex.

The company doesn't go into details about what kind of tech they'd like inside the timepiece, but we're fans of the glow in the dark hands and the camera hidden in the strap.

There's a hybrid analogue/digital approach here that, so far, we've only really seen on Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch.

Even so, we foresee actual physical clockwork rather hampering notifications or other apps that have been designed to run on a digital screen. Still, at least it looks cool.

Let us know what your thoughts are below and over on the official T3 Facebook page.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.