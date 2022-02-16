Ultimate gadget wishlist, in the new issue of T3!

From innovative laptops to MicroLED TVs, find out about all the dream tech coming your way this year

Cover of T3 issue 331 featuring the cover line 'First impressions: Samsung Galaxy S22'.
(Image credit: Future)
The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you 2022’s most exciting and droolworthy new products.

The last month has seen an influx of some very exciting gadgets. Which is why we’re serving you up a smorgasbord of innovative TVs, foldable-screened laptops and revolutionary fitness gadgets in our ultimate gadget wishlist. Get a taste of the most exciting gear you can own!

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Check out our first thoughts on Samsung’s amazing new flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, discover Denon’s sub-£500 Dolby Atmos soundbar, learn about the next-gen headsets revolutionising VR and much more!

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Ultimate gadget wishlist – dive into the sea of futuristic tech that’s making landfall in 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 early verdict – meet the flagship family’s bright screens and huge storage
  • Denon Home Soundbar 550 reviewed – authentic audio and Atmos – just don’t turn it up to 11
  • Master the metaverse – bored of the meatverse? Escape into whole new virtual worlds
  • Garmin Forerunner 55 tested –  efficient and affordable, this is the ideal watch for rookie runners
  • Next-gen earbuds – noise cancelling is just one of their many talents
  • Autel Evo Nano rated – superb things come in small packages with this seriously smart 4K drone
  • Unbeatable biking kit – beautiful bikes and gorgeous gear that’ll crown you king or queen of the road
  • Beats Fit Pro tested – bassy, secure fitting and feature rich, these are your new best gym buds

Take a look inside

T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

