Ubisoft responds to PETA's whaling complaint

Ubsioft has responded to PETA's criticism of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, saying that it doesn't condone whaling or, for that matter, piracy

Earlier this week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had a go at Ubisoft over the fact that Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag contained cruelty to animals. PETA took issue with the fact the pirate-themed game allows players to harpoon whales, calling it 'disgraceful'.



Ubisoft has responded to PETA and it's position is pretty unrepentant. A spokesman for the publisher summed up its position quite succinctly, saying:



"History is our playground in Assassin's Creed. Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is a work of fiction that depicts the real events during the golden era of pirates. We do not condone illegal whaling, just as we don't condone a pirate lifestyle of poor hygiene, plundering, hijacking ships, and over-the legal-limit drunken debauchery."

This isn't the first time PETA has waded in against the gaming industry. The organisation previously attacked Pokemon for depicting scenes of cruelty to animals. Funnily enough they haven't spoken out against Ubisoft's last open world game, Far Cry 3, which allows players to hunt and kill animals and turn them into gun and grenade-holding bandoliers.