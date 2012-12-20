Twitter exceeds 200 million users as it offers tweet archive download

Twitter has now surpassed the 200 million users mark and in a rather timely fashion the social media site is now letting you download your entire tweeting history

Twitter now has more than 200 million monthly users, reaching the milestone by gaining 60 million users since May, the achievement comes after the social media site announced that users can now download their entire tweet history.

Tony Wang, General Manager for Twitter UK broke the news when he tweeted, "There are now more than 200M monthly active @twitter users. You are the pulse of the planet. We're grateful for your ongoing support!"

With 2012 seeing an exceptional number of worldwide events it appears as though the public quickly took to Twitter to vent their feelings with Obama's 'Four more years' election tweet breaking the world retweet record after a staggering 500,000 people took to the micro blogging site to share the news.

Recently however Twitter has appeared in the news after the Pope joined Twitter for the first time under the handle @Pontifex. It was then revealed that Instagram and Twitter were clearly coming to blows after Instagram removed the thumbnails feature in Twitter whilst the social site announced it would be creating photo filters for its apps.

Finally Twitter has announced that you can now download your entire tweet history in one go letting you look at a complete archive of everything you've said from the moment you signed up.

Source: Guardian