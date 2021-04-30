Totally Rated Episode 11: NieR Replicant remastered and free Horizon Zero Dawn

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

Bringing together leading titles from across the industry, we hear first hand from those who have reviewed - and rated - the very latest games and products on the market.

In this week’s episode, we go game crazy as NieR Replicant gets remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn goes free this month.

NieR Replicant is getting revisited after 11 years with a complete remaster for the PS4, XBOX One, and PC.

The 2021 revisit remains incredibly faithful to the 2010 original while smartly overhauling visuals, combat and audio, as Rhys Wood from TechRadar explained: “For many, Nier Replicant will be exactly the game they’ve been waiting for.

“It’s easily one of the highest quality remasters we’ve seen for quite some time, and will definitely appeal to fans familiar with the original 2010 release.

“Nier Replicant succeeds in matching the quality of Nier Automata in almost every way. The improved visuals, combat and music paired with Yoko Taro’s signature storytelling present an ideal jumping-on point for newcomers to the series, as well as those only familiar with Nier Automata.”

Nier Replicant deserves praise for its clever characters and unorthodox setting, even if the gameplay and level design can get repetitive by the end, as Marshall Honorof from Tom’s Guide said: “Nier Replicant is a tough game to categorize.

“The story swings for the fences, but the game mechanics play it safe. The characters are delightful, but the level design isn’t.

“Still, it’s hard to walk away from Nier Replicant without feeling mostly positive about the experience. It’s something different — even though it’s not really “new,” if you played the alternate version 11 years ago.”

Staying with games, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is free to download on PS4 and PS5, and you don't need a PS Plus or PS Now subscription to take advantage of this excellent offer.

You can download Horizon Zero Dawn for keeps from now until May 14 as part of PlayStation's Play at Home campaign for April.

GamesRadar’s Rachel Weber said: “The game is an endless sense of wonder and awe that pushes you onward no matter what you’re doing. The more time I spend in Horizon: Zero Dawn’s world, the less I want to leave.”

TechRadar’s Nick Pino, agreed it was one of the best games of 2017: "Horizon: Zero Dawn is one of the best games of last-generation and is well worth the download space if you have yet to play it.

“In our 2017 review of the game, I called it an absolute must-play and a staple in any PS4 owner's library – all of which still holds true today."

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.