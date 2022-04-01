Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

April is upon us and no joke, Netflix once again has some brilliant new films ready for your viewing pleasure. Better still, it has several big Netflix Originals launching this month featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today. What to watch first though?

To help solve this dilemma, T3 regular rounds up what's trending, what's got critics talking and what films are setting the streaming world ablaze. These movies are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account, however, lots of them can be found in most places around the world – mainly any Netflix Originals, so you're in luck this month!

Netflix has 86 original films planned for 2022, including Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, They Cloned Tyrone, and many, many more movies with most Hollywood involved by the looks of it. April finally looks to be kicking off things right with a thriller, a meta blockbuster comedy and an indie award winning drama all available to stream now.

The Bubble

(Image credit: Netflix )

Netflix's big blockbuster for the month arrives in the form of The Bubble, a new comedy from director Judd Apatow, best known for the 40-Year-Old Virgin and Trainwreck. As the global pandemic forces everyone into lockdown, one cast and crew take it upon themselves to film the latest instalment of Cliff Beasts, a popular action franchise with dinosaurs, all while quarantined at a fancy hotel in England.

And what a cast it is! We have Karen Gillan leading the flick with Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny and the always funny/underrated Peter Serafinowicz. Launching today on the streaming service, what better way to start off the weekend than with a good laugh and the purposely bad CGI.

Windfall

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jesse Plemons is in everything these days – and for good reason, as the once Breaking Bad star sure knows how to pick his roles. Windfall is another strong outing to add to his ever-growing resume. Making up one of the three leads, Plemons plays a tech billionaire who arrives at his holiday home with his wife (Lily Collins) only to find a stranger, played by Jason Segel, burgling the place. From here, the robber decides to hold the two of them hostage until they hand over $150,000.

While this thriller does struggle at times with its tone and leaps in logic, it's still a riveting watch that sees Segel surprisingly steal the show as the desperate man in what must is his best performance to date. It's good enough that I forgot about the jovial Marshall from How I Met Your Mother, for which he is best known for.

Boiling Point

(Image credit: Vertigo Films)

Ever felt under pressure? Well, imagine being a debt-ridden head chef dealing with addiction at one of the top restaurants in London on the busiest night of the year. This is Boiling Point , an enthralling 92-minutes that convinced me to never work in a kitchen. Remarkably, the whole of Boiling Point was shot in just one take.

Starring Stephen Graham as Andy Jones, the tense drama unfolds over the course of the evening at a blistering pace, delivering something truly magnificent. After seeing Graham making many memorable appearances throughout the years in the likes of Snatch, Boardwalk Empire and This Is England, it's finally great to see him land more leading roles.

Note: Boiling Point is available to watch in the US via Apple TV or Roku.