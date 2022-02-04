Top 3 Netflix sci-fi movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

We're making progress towards Spring but the evenings are still cold and dark, which makes it the perfect time to curl up on the sofa (or in bed, if you fancy) and watch a good movie.

What better place than Netflix, the streaming service that has basically become a utility. Everyone has an account at this point – or at least it seems that way – and the selection is only getting better with every passing year.

So, to while away those dark evenings, we've found the best sci-fi movies to scratch that futuristic itch right now, covering a few different bases and moods. Sit back and enjoy.

Psst... If you're looking for every sci-fi movie that Netflix has to offer right now, check out the code 1492.

Arrival

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures )

We're starting the list off with a bang: Arrival, starring Amy Adams as linguistics expert Louise Banks. Everything about this movie is perfect: it's beautiful, well-written, interesting, and there's a very surprising twist at the end.

Alongside Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and others star but one of the best things about the movie are the CGI aliens that... arrive.

We won't give too much away besides saying that you'll be gripped across the roughly two hour runtime. An excellent sci-fi movie and one that you'll be thinking about for days after.

Spider-Man Homecoming

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Columbia Pictures)

Do we even need to say anything about this one?

While this wasn't our first introduction to Tom Holland as the iconic Marvel character (that came in Captain America: Civil War) but it was the first feature-length movie starring the young British talent.

Homecoming is an excellent film and introduces Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned), both of whom are around into the sequels Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home.

If you've never seen a Marvel movie, this is an excellent place to start, as well as being one of the few superhero movies that aren't exclusively on Disney+.

In Time

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Our final choice is a bit of a classic at this point: In Time, starring the one and only Justin Timberlake alongside Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy, and Olivia Wilde.

The premise is pretty simple: people stop ageing at 25 but are engineered to live only one additional year. We don't want to give too much away, but there are some exciting chases, excellent acting, and heartbreak.

It's one of the rare JT starring roles, too, outside of The Social Network and Friends with Benefits.

Bonus movie: Riddick

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The third instalment of the Riddick franchise is well worth a watch if you're a sci-fi fan, as it returns more to the series' roots in Pitch Black, rather than the epic but flawed flabbiness of Chronicles of Riddick.

It's plotting is very similar to the original Riddick movie, with the same sort of outrun-the-threat in a hostile environment thing going on, but Vin Diesel is still his gravely-toned best as the titular lead and there's plenty of action to enjoy.

Schlocky and silly no doubt, but for a Friday night Netflix sci-fi session, well worth a watch.

