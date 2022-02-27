Top 3 Netflix family movies for March 2022 (and the secret code to find more)

There's a place for horror and scariness in this world but there's nothing quite like sitting down and putting on something truly relaxing, truly beautiful that nourishes the soul. 

While Disney+ is the undisputed leader when it comes to family movies (thanks in large part to Pixar), Netflix has a pretty cracking selection and today we've picked three of the very, very best. 

If you're looking for more, head over to the code 783 on Netflix (or type it into the search bar) and you'll be surprised by just how many classics (Shrek) are (Chicken Run) available (Matilda). 

Let's jump in. 

Paddington 

Paddington image of Paddington on the London Underground

(Image credit: Netflix )

The first of what we hope ends up being a 10 or 20 movie series, Paddington is absolutely excellent. We could probably just end the description there. 

The loveable Peruvian bear is reimagined in this live-action remake that hits all the right notes. Seriously, the only thing better than Paddington is Paddington 2 (and, we presume, Paddington 3 will be better than both). 

Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and many others star in perhaps the best family movie on Netflix. 

Fantastic Mr. Fox 

Fantastic Mr. Fox still showing three animals in burglar masks

(Image credit: Netflix )

Wes Anderson does not miss and his adaption of Roald Dahl's classic children's book is no exception. Arguably his best work, Fantastic Mr. Fox looks stunning; the visuals in this movie are next level, artfully combining animation and Anderson's signature style. 

George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson star. Need we say more? 

It's truly a star-studded, perfect adaption of a story that we love, which makes it the perfect section movie on this list. 

Howl's Moving Castle 

Howl's Moving Castle still showing a boy with a scarecrow

(Image credit: Netflix )

Netflix getting exclusive rights to all the Studio Ghibli movies was perhaps the most genius idea the company has ever had (besides all the others, of course). 

We've chosen Howl's Moving Castle for the list just because maybe you haven't seen it as recently as Spirited Away or Kiki's Delivery Service. 

All Ghibli movies are basically perfect and Howl's Moving Castle is no exception: the right balance of stunning visuals, moving story, and drama. 

