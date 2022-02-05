Top 3 Netflix action movies for February 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

We're now into February and the days are getting a little sunnier but there is still nothing like a cosy evening in with a movie and some tasty food. To help make that a reality, we've found the best action movies on Netflix in February 2022.

Now, of course, action movies aren't for everyone and that's okay: we've also found the best sci-fi movies, the best fantasy movies, and just the best movies coming in 2022 – all 86 of them!

We're tried to offer you a broad selection with our chosen three, but we've almost certainly missed some fan favourites, like The Revenant and Gladiator. But, hey, we only have three!

If you fancy looking at the whole selection on Netflix, we've found the secret code for all action movies. Just click the link or type in 1365 and you'll be transported to a whole new world, or worlds.

Rush

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If you love racing movies then Rush is going to be perfect. Tracing the story of the infamous battle between British driver James Hunt, played by Chris Hemsworth, and the Austrian driver Niki Lauda, played by Daniel Brühl.

The performances are absolutely excellent and the driving feels totally realistic and intense, especially when things go wrong – as so often happened before Formula 1 became as safe as it is today.

Everything about the movie is pitch-perfect and you'll be gripped across the two-hour runtime. It's racing as you've never seen it before.

Inglourious Basterds

(Image credit: Universal Pictures )

Quentin Tarantino doesn't miss and Inglourious Basterds is all the proof that you need. The seventh film (or sixth depending on if you could the Kill Bill double act as two movies) from the legendary director tells an alternative history of the Nazi era,

The movie stars Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, and so many others. We won't give anything away, but you'll be absolutely enraptured the whole way through.

Even if you've seen it before, isn't now the perfect time for a rewatch? It's on Netflix, after all.

The Harder They Fall

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final, and most recent, movie on the list is a classic Western action movie with some twists (which we won't spoil...) starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, and Regina King, among many others.

It's fast-paced, fun, and gets you rooting for some pretty bad guys doing good things. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and everything in between.

Perhaps you could even watch it as a double bill with Django Unchained, which also graces Netflix at the moment.