Top 3 Bluetooth speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day gives you a guilt-free opportunity to treat yourself. If you act fast enough you could save money on loads of your wishlist items. You don't have long left though, Prime Day ends at midnight tonight!

Luckily, there's still plenty of time to pick up one of the best Prime Day deals on a Bluetooth speaker. After all, what's a day out in the sun without some upbeat tunes - it's an absolute summer essential - especially if you're heading off on holiday soon.

A few of my favourite Bluetooth speakers have popped up in the two-day sales this year, and you definitely need to know about them because discounts like these don't come along very often!

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: was £89.99, now £62.30 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)

Despite having been released a good few years ago now, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is still the best affordable Bluetooth speaker for most people. The perfect travel companion, it sounds superb, it's completely waterproof and it can even float.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen: was £239, now £169.99 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

In its T3 review, we describe this as 'a stunning-sounding speaker with an equally stunning design' which is why it just had to appear on this list. A fantastic deal on a 5-star speaker.

(opens in new tab) LG XBOOM Go PL7: was £169.99, now £88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This portable Bluetooth speaker is almost 50% cheaper than usual right now. For less than £100 you'll get 24 hours of battery life, powerful 30W sound and dancing coloured lights. Now that's something worth celebrating!

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US