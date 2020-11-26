Top 3 55-inch 4K TV Black Friday deals at Amazon today

Amazon has some fantastic 55-inch 4K Smart TV Black Friday deals from LG, Philips, Samsung, and others

Amazon 55-inch 4K Smart TV Black Friday deals 2020
(Image credit: LG)

By

It's now Black Friday deals day and that can only mean one thing: fantastic deals on the latest tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and more before Christmas. The deals are coming thick and fast and none more so than for 55-inch 4K Smart TVs at Amazon.

While you can now buy TVs up to 85-inches (and more, if you have the cash), there are plenty of reasons to go for something a bit smaller, like living in a normal-sized house. If you don't want to dominate an entire wall with a TV, a 55-inch model is the perfect thing – and you still get a big, vivid picture. 

Having a Smart TV is important, too, because while streaming sticks are nice, they add an extra layer of complexity (and another remote) over a TV that can access Netflix, Prime, YouTube, iPlayer, and so on right from the home screen. 

We've found the best 55-inch 4K TV Black Friday deals. Let's jump in...

DON'T MISS OUT!

Philips 55PUS7503/12 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Was £850 | Now £499 | Save £351 (41%) at Amazon
One of the best 55-inch 4K deals we've seen comes from Philips, a respectable TV manufacturer, and their Android TV-powered display that's crisp, sharp, and just the right size. It's also A energy class.View Deal

LG 55UN81006LB 4K UHD Smart TV
Was £549 | Now £499 | Save £50 (9%) at Amazon
While the discount isn't as steep here, LG make some absolutely fantastic TVs and this model is no exception, complete with Alexa and HDR for amazing clarity and colour depth. 4K upscaling for HD content is also included.View Deal

Samsung TU8500 4K HDR Smart TV
Was £599 | Now £549 | Save £50 (8%) on Amazon
Pretty much every TV that comes from Samsung is worth considering and this is no different, with a Dual LED system that offers far more colours than standard UHD TVs. Worth it if you love watching truly beautiful nature documentaries.View Deal

So, no matter what your budget is, Amazon is running some very compelling Black Friday deals for 55-inch 4K Smart TVs right now. Hurry while stocks last!

