Top 3 55-inch 4K TV Black Friday deals at Amazon today

It's now Black Friday deals day and that can only mean one thing: fantastic deals on the latest tech, fashion, fitness, toys, and more before Christmas. The deals are coming thick and fast and none more so than for 55-inch 4K Smart TVs at Amazon.

While you can now buy TVs up to 85-inches (and more, if you have the cash), there are plenty of reasons to go for something a bit smaller, like living in a normal-sized house. If you don't want to dominate an entire wall with a TV, a 55-inch model is the perfect thing – and you still get a big, vivid picture.

Having a Smart TV is important, too, because while streaming sticks are nice, they add an extra layer of complexity (and another remote) over a TV that can access Netflix, Prime, YouTube, iPlayer, and so on right from the home screen.

We've found the best 55-inch 4K TV Black Friday deals. Let's jump in...

LG 55UN81006LB 4K UHD Smart TV

Was £549 | Now £499 | Save £50 (9%) at Amazon

While the discount isn't as steep here, LG make some absolutely fantastic TVs and this model is no exception, complete with Alexa and HDR for amazing clarity and colour depth. 4K upscaling for HD content is also included.View Deal

Samsung TU8500 4K HDR Smart TV

Was £599 | Now £549 | Save £50 (8%) on Amazon

Pretty much every TV that comes from Samsung is worth considering and this is no different, with a Dual LED system that offers far more colours than standard UHD TVs. Worth it if you love watching truly beautiful nature documentaries.View Deal

So, no matter what your budget is, Amazon is running some very compelling Black Friday deals for 55-inch 4K Smart TVs right now. Hurry while stocks last!

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB