Today's best Amazon Prime Day deal: 50% off Blink XT home security camera system

As Amazon Prime Day gets ever closer, Amazon continues to release early Amazon Prime Day deals on a daily basis and today's deal is a great one if you're looking to protect your home with a security camera system.

That's because right now you can get the Blink XT Home Security Camera System for half price at Amazon. That brings the price of a one-camera system down from £99.99 to £49.99 and the price of a two-camera system down from £179.99 to £89.99.

We tried the Blink XT and – as you can read in our Blink XT review – we found it to be a dependable, affordable home security camera set-up, writing: "Being able to pay your money, set the cameras up, and then not have to pay anything else goes a long way in the smart home market, and those are the areas where the Blink XT really excels."

The Blink XT is weatherproof for outdoor or indoor use, features motion detection, and is wireless with a two-year battery life. You can control it with the Blink app for iOS or Android and it comes with free cloud storage with no monthly fees or service contract required.

The system is expandable, too, so you can start off with a one- or two-camera system and expand to up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module.

You'll need an Amazon Prime account to claim this stellar deal. If you've never been a member before, you can get a free Prime account for 30 days which means that as well as snapping up this camera at its lowest ever price you'll be able to get even more Prime-only deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day period which runs through Monday July 15 and Tuesday July 16.