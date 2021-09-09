TikTok video shows how to do this awesome PS5 controller mod

The PS5's DualSense controller looks like a million dollars in this TikTok mod video

PS5 controller mod DualSense PlayStation 5
(Image credit: techtesseract / TikTok)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

We've already detailed a very cool way to mod your PS5 console's logo, but now thanks to TikTok user @techtesseract we've got a great look at a mod anyone can do for the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

The video shows the TikTok user fitting an "ExtremeRate DTF LED Kit for PS5 Controller", which is shown being unboxed and then, once the modder's DualSense controller has been disassembled, installed into the controller.

The result, as you can see in the TikTok video below, is LED RGB awesomeness.

@techtesseract

♬ original sound - brittnaynay3

Here at T3 we think the TikTok user really knows their stuff when it comes round to modding the DualSense, as what is a quite technical and precise task is made to look easy and fast.

We're guessing the vast majority of PS5 gamers would not be able to mod their own DualSense in such speedy manner, but that doesn't take anything away from the product or the results it delivers, which look great.

The ability to cycle through LED colors on the controller is really neat and, well, in terms of RGB awesomeness this modded controller is orders of magnitude better than the stock PlayStation 5 controller.

As to the mod kit itself, that can currently be bought at a number of stores, including Amazon in both the USA and in the UK. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a mod to go buy and install.

PS5 controllers with eXtremeRate LED RGB mod


(Image credit: eXtremeRate)
  • Want to upgrade your PlayStation 5 with more storage? Then buy one of the best PS5 SSDs
TOPICS
Gaming
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.