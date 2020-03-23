Three's best SIM Only deal: save on superb-value data for just £8 per month!

In these scary times, people are staying in and looking for more ways to save whenever they can. If you're at the end of your contract or you already have a handset you're happy with, switching to a no-contract SIM only deal is a great way to save loads of money each month.

If you're staying home due to self-isolation, you'll be using your wifi more and data less. This means you can drop the price even further and bag a lower-cost service with just enough data to see you well while shopping or commuting (if you're an essential worker).

Here, with this SIMO deal, Three has taken value to a new sweet-spot level. That's because the UK network is offering a SIM only plan that delivers unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 8GB of data per month, for just £8 per month. Over the course of a month, that means you are paying less than 40 pence per day for your mobile network usage.

And, considering that 8GB is more than the average used in the UK per month, this plan essentially gets you everything you need for a truly bargain price point. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Three SIM only | 8GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | No contract (1-month rolling plan) | £8 per month | Available now

This is a great, just-right SIM only deal if ever we saw one. Three deliver 8GB of data each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, for just £8 per month — that is under 40 pence per day. And, what's even better about this sweet SIMO deal is that it comes completely contract free, with the SIM plan simply rolling over each month. This means that you can cancel at any time. Free delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

