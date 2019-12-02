Three sweet-smelling deals on essential oils for Cyber Monday

Feeling stressed out? Not sleeping very well? These delicately-scented essential oils can calm the mind, body, and soul. And make great presents for loved ones.

Anyone who's into aromatherapy knows that these nature-derived oils can do wonders for your wellbeing. It's similar to the way that herbs and spices have been used in medicine for centuries.

We've been hard at work sniffing out the very best Cyber Monday deals for you and they don't get much sweeter than these three essential oils bargains from Amazon.

Please remember though, if you're experiencing health issues, speak to your GP. Essential oils are not a substitute for modern medicine.

MayBeau Essential Oils Gift Set (12 x 10ml) | Was 16.99 | Now 10.99 from Amazon Save 35%: This gift set features MayBeau's most popular fragrances, including lavender, peppermint, sweet orange, eucalyptus, tea tree, jasmine, cinnamon, bergamot, grapefruit, frankincense, ylang,and lemongrass.View Deal

VicTsing Essential Oils Gift Set for Aromatherapy | Was £25.99 | Now £11.99 from Amazon Save 54%: Includes VisTsing's eight most popular scents: lavender, sweet orange, lemongrass, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary and frankincense. Also comes with a DIY recipe to help you blend the oils to create a unique scent.View Deal

Vsadey Essential Oils Gift Set | Was £30.99 | Now £17.59 from Amazon Save 43%: A set of 20 Vsadey essential oils including a lot of the above scents as well as cinnamon, rosemary, grapefruit, clove, sage and vanilla. Can also be used for diffusers, humidifiers, as bath oils, and massage.View Deal

Want to learn more about aromatherapy and see what other great oils there are available? Then take a look at our guide to the best essential oils 2019.