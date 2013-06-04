Three suffers major network outage

Customers unable to access the internet; Three says service is being restored

UK mobile network Three has suffered a major data network outage.



The service has since been restored in London with customers around the rest of the UK expected to be back online by this afternoon.



The outage saw Three customers unable to access the internet or use any service that relies on a data connection.



However, unlike recent network outages that have affected rival O2, customers were reportedly still able to use telephone and SMS services.



According to Twitter comments, the outage began at around 10pm last night. According to Three, the network managed to restore service to some customers at 10:40am this morning.



Speaking to The Inquirer, a spokesperson for Three said in a statement: "Some of our customers are unable to access the internet. We are working to restore the service as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience."



The outage follows similar problems for customers of rival O2 last year. However, unlike the issues with Three today, O2 customers were also unable to receive or make calls.