This Very Black Friday Playstation 4 bundle deal will save you a £100 – best deal so far!

All the retailers went full-Black Friday already, a week ahead of the date and started rolling out the best deals we have seen in recent years. We used to some warmup at this point but not super-mega-amazing deals! Very doesn't want to be left behind and pulled a sneaky one, cutting the price back a £100 on this great Playstation 4 bundle.

• Buy the PlayStation 4 Pro 1Tb Console Bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man on Very.co.uk for £299.99, was £399.99, you save £100

Looking for something else this Black Friday? Check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub, where we collect the very best the internet has to offer this Black Friday, let it be smartphone deals, gaming offers, coffee machine discounts and anything in between.

Buy the PlayStation 4 Pro 1Tb Console Bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man | Black Friday price £299.99 | Was £399.99 | You save £100 on Very

Boasting more than double the graphics processing power of the old-school PS4, you can now get full value out of your new ultra HD TV you just bought as well and join the gaming revolution as everything comes to life in amazing detail. This bundle includes one of the best superhero games to date, Spider-Man, which redefined story-driven single player games as we know it.View Deal

Why should you buy the PlayStation 4 Pro 1Tb Console Bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man

Boasting more than double the graphics processing power of the old-school PS4, you can now get full value out of your Ultra HD TV and join the gaming revolution as everything comes to life in amazing detail and vivid colours. Experience higher quality visuals, as well as faster and more stable frame rates.

Cutting edge hi-res graphics combine with the latest High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to ensure visuals are now more realistic, strikingly vivid and truer to what the human eye sees in the real world, creating an absorbing gaming experience suitable for all ages. HD TV users will also enjoy enhanced gameplay on PS4 titles in 1080p.

• Buy the PlayStation 4 Pro 1Tb Console Bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man on Very.co.uk for £299.99, was £399.99, you save £100

Other exciting features include Blu-ray movies, internet access, digital photo and video storage, plus video chat, so you'll never be short of fun. There's no need to worry about your multi-player experiences because you can still connect, collaborate and compete with friends using original PS4 consoles and the new PS4 Slim using the PlayStation Network.

Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Marvel's Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and blockbuster action, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.

Black Friday sales around the web