This stunning limited edition Alpine White DJI Mavic is exclusive to Apple Stores

DJI has launched a limited edition of the Mavic Pro (which is currently T3's favourite drone).

The new limited edition model, which DJI is calling it Alpine White, is, as the name suggest all-white. It even comes with a special white remote control and white propellers.

Sold as a bundle, exclusively at the Apple Store, the quadcopter also comes with an two additional intelligent flight batteries, two spare pairs of propellers, and an protective sleeve.

Inside, the Alpine White Mavic Pro is identical to the regular model. It features the excellent stabilized 4K camera setup and a tonne of advanced flying features such as ActiveTrack, TapFly, and Gesture Mode.

The Mavic Pro has a range 4.3 miles and a flight time of 27 minutes. It's can also reach speeds of 40 mph in Sport Mode.

The Mavic Pro Alpine White is available today from the Apple Store for £1149 ($1049 USD).