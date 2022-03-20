This show is the reason I'm keeping my Netflix subscription

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix subscriptions are going up, they're also clamping down on the sharing of passwords, but you know what? I'm not quitting. The main reason right now is that I can't wait to see part 2 of Ozark Season 4.

Part 1 of the fourth and final season of Ozark was released back in January 2022. I burnt through those seven episodes faster than Marty does his laundered cash. Now I have to wait until April 29 for the final seven episodes. The show is that good, I might have to start from the beginning before then.

If you've never watched an episode of Ozark, let me give you a run-down of what to expect.

Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) (Image credit: Netflix)

Ozark cast

Ozark has a great cast. It stars Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses, Arrested Development) in an unusually serious role along side Laura Linney (Truman Show, Love Actually). It also stars the incredible Julia Garner (Inventing Anna, The Assistant) as Ruth Langmore.

There are so many strong characters in the show, from Pastor Mason Young (Michael Mosley) to Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), some fleeting and others that have made their way all the way through to the final series.

Ozark overview

The show is based around the Byrde family, Marty (Bateman), Wendy (Linney) and their kids Jonah and Charlotte. Based in Chicago, Marty is forced to move his family down to the Ozarks to launder money for his Mexican cartel boss to spare their lives.

The show is dark and particularly gruesome in places but there are a few lighter moments. It's the acting and the stunning scenery that holds it all together though. Each episode can feel a bit like a workout, so I wouldn't recommend watching too many in one sitting, but it's difficult to stop at one.

Ozark Season 4

If you haven't watched season 3, don't read anymore as there may be minor spoilers ahead – I'll try and keep it vague though. We start season 4 where it's left at the end of season 3 – in Mexico with the rather shocking execution right in front of Marty and Wendy, but before we get to that there is a flash-forward to the Byrde family driving back to Chicago all looking happy but then crashing their car. This still isn't explained by the end of part one of the season, so is likely to be key in part two.

Marty and Wendy try to broker a deal between their boss Navaro and the FBI to get Navaro out of the cartel and be granted immunity but have to deal with the rising of Javi, Navaro's nephew who doesn't trust the Byrdes.

Part one ends on a bit of a stalemate between the Byrdes, Navaro, Javi and the FBI, after some more executions in the Ozarks. It does feel like the show is coming to a natural end but I'm sure there are plenty more twists and turns still to come.

How to watch Ozark Season 4

Ozark Season 4 part 1 is available on Netflix now (as are seasons 1-3 if you need to catch up). Season 4 part 2 is due to drop on April 29, 2022.