This Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV is just $248 at Walmart for Black Friday

There's no shortage of TV deals dropping for Black Friday but while some of them offer big discounts, those premium brands are still far from cheap. That's not the case with this Sceptre TV deal at Walmart.

The Sceptre 55-inch 4K LED TV was already a pretty reasonable $368 but with a 33% discount taking $120 off the price, it's now a steal at $248. The 50-inch model that fell to just $199 is now out of stock but this deal is almost as good and you get a bigger screen too.

The Sceptre U550CV-U is a pretty standard set, with a 60Hz refresh rate and four HDMI ports (one with ARC). There's no smart TV built-in, but if you have a Fire TV, Apple TV or cable, that won't matter anyway.

Just like the 50-inch, we can't promise that this stock will last for long, so if you're in the market for a budget big-screen TV, you better move fast. If you're looking for more TVs, check out the best Black Friday deals page.