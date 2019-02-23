This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deal is too good to miss

It's only just been announced but there's no questioning the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is one of the best smartwatches in the world right now, but if you still need persuading to pre-order one, now is the time to give in.

Samsung currently has two mega deals right now, offering up to £80 off when you trade in your old smartwatch, and throwing in a free Wireless Battery Pack.

The Samsung Wireless Battery Pack allows you to charge your phone, and your Galaxy Watch Active on the go, without need to faff around with wires.

It's a really neat little device, and can be yours for free if you preorder the new Galaxy Watch Active between 20/02/19 and 20/03/19.

This deal is also valid at participating retailers, including Amazon.co.uk, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, Currys PC World, John Lewis O2, Selfridges, and Very.

That's not all though. If you're willing to trade in your existing smartwatch you could save up to £80 off the price of a new Galaxy Watch Active.

Get the deal below: