This PS5 and Xbox gaming monitor brings 4K 120fps in a bedroom-friendly size

Philips is launching several new monitors which produce state-of-the-art gameplay on the Xbox Series X and PS5. Philips' new Momentum monitors are engineered to provide the best possible experience for next-gen console gamers.

Let's be clear: it's not easy to squeeze the very best out of consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5. But the new, more compact Philips Momentum monitors deliver on all fronts. They ship with new HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which delivers 4K resolution and faster refresh rates of 120Hz. This results in blazing performance, amongst many other great features in a bite-size package targeted at the bedroom gamer.

The Philips Momentum series of monitors got refreshed in 2020 before the next-gen consoles hit retailers' shelves. This was after Philips had joined the ‘Designed for Xbox’ partnership program earlier in the year.

The first Philips Momentum display designed for Xbox launched just a few months thereafter, offering a huge 55-inch panel display for maximum gaming spectacle. For those of us who occupy more cramped spaces, or primarily rely on our bedrooms for console gaming, these smaller 27-inch and 32-inch monitor options are a welcome addition to Philips' roster.

(Image credit: Philips Momentum)

Owing to the monitors' smaller size, ultra-crisp, and ultra-smooth gameplay can now fit into those tighter spaces inside of your home. The faster refresh rate ensures you gain that all-important advantage over your opponents, while variable refresh rate is also supported, lowering latency and making movements clearer on-screen for easier targeting.

The Philips Momentum 329M1RV and 279M1RV will be available starting in November 2021, priced at £899.99 and £719.99, respectively. With their compact size and ability to squeeze the most out of the next-gen consoles, Philips' new monitors may soon find themselves nestled amongst the big-hitters in our rundown of the best gaming monitors. Here, you'll also find options with more screen real estate to play with if you require a monitor to fill out a room rather than find space within it.