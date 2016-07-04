This player has managed to build a Game Boy that plays Pokémon... in Minecraft

From helping children learn in schools to serving as a canvas for some of the most iconic fan culture recretions in gaming history, Minecraft continues to impress with its creative potential - so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to learn one enterprising in soul on the PC version has built a giant version of the Game Boy Advance handheld console. Oh, did we mention this one actually plays a copy of Pokémon FireRed?

Creator Requag used a number of special blocks introduced in Minecraft update 1.10, including the rather useful structure blocks, to construct internal components that enable players to control Ash in the reimagined version of the Game Boy classic. Those blocks essentially mimic the movement of the user, enabling Requag to use them as inputs on a gamepad.

Admittedly, it's not a full version of FireRed - with its creator stating that most of his creations will, "always be in progress," - but this technical demo still wows. Sure, it might not have that iconic turn-based combat or dialogue as of yet, but there is a level editor and even the option to replace textures making it one of the most impressive uses of Mojang' money-secreting cash cow.

Check out the video below if you're not convinced. You'll be hard pressed to find a use of Minecraft that's as good as this today.

Via: Planet Minecraft

