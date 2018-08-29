This is the Sony Xperia XZ3 you've been dreaming of

Mere days before we could see the dramatic unveiling of Sony's much hyped Xperia XZ3 new flagship phone, a show-all video has revealed just how much of a radical, smoking-hot departure the device could be for the series.

The video was surfaced online by smartphone industry designer TechConfigurations, who specialises in visualising upcoming handsets based on the latest leaked information and rumours.

And, true to form, the Sony Xperia XZ3 shown here features many features and design cues that have been reported as incoming, including a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera, 19MP rear camera with 960 fps video recording, a 5.7-inch FHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, 3,240 mAh battery, front stereo speaker and USB Type-C connection.

Watch the Sony Xperia XZ3 video in full below:

For us, though, the real standout feature is the XZ3's stunning new design. Those intrusive bezels, which were still even present to a degree in the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, are now far more in-keeping with rival flagship Android devices, while that curved screen seems Galaxy phone level sexy.

A Sony Xperia XZ3 as depicted here with a gorgeous new design? Shut up and take our money!

Lead image credit: TechConfigurations