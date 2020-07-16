This is the brilliant PS5 news we were desperate to hear

It is fair to say that, right now, the hunger for the Sony PS5 is at an extreme level, with eager gamers desperate to get their hands on the console and lock that in with a PlayStation 5 pre-order.

Desire to be able to lock-in a pre-order has reached fever pitch as early reports stated that Sony was only going to product "5 to 6 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2021", leading to wide-spread fear that the console would easily sell out at launch, leaving store shelves bare and gamers empty handed.

Which is why the latest news, fresh out of Sony's home nation, Japan, must be so enthusing for gamers the world over. As reported by respected news site Bloomberg, that's because Sony has decided to almost double production of the PS5 in the financial year running up to the end of March 2021.

According to Takashi Mochizuki, who has a fantastic track record in reporting on Sony's gaming developments, Sony has "doubled the number of next-generation game consoles "PlayStation (PS) 5" to be launched during the year-end sales season, and decided to reach 10 million units by the end of the year."

The best bit about this news is that these consoles are "to be launched during the year-end sales season", meaning that it looks like it just got a whole lot easier for gamers to wake up on Christmas morning to find a PS5 tucked under the tree.

The news of the doubling of the PS5 production run will also be worrying news for Microsoft and its Xbox Series X console, as it shows that Sony is very confident in its next-gen console and gamers' desire for it. And, as we all know, the Sony is taking a massive install base lead into this gen thanks to the PS4 outselling the Xbox One by over 68 million units.

Hopefully we will hear soon when the Sony PlayStation 5 can be pre-ordered, and there has been reports that pre-orders could be going live imminently, so we advise anyone who wants to lock in one of these 10 million PS5 consoles to keep their eyes peeled.