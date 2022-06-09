This new Netflix movie trailer is trolling everybody

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has been very busy this week. That's because it is Geeked Week (opens in new tab), Netflix's annual show that is packed with programme announcements, new seasons and brand new movies too.

And one of the most interesting ones appears to be new Netflix movie Troll, which despite the name isn't a biopic of Elon Musk. No! It's about a troll, and judging by the trailer (opens in new tab) it's a very big and scary troll.

Yep, that looks like one big troll. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Troll: is it any good?

We don't have much to go on, because, in a borderline trollish way, the trailer is just a teaser rather than a proper big reveal. Here's what Netflix has to say:

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

The trailer has only just been released and it's already amassed 12,000 likes, with many commenters hoping it'll be similar to the pre-existing Troll Hunter movie. That's not currently on Netflix, but the service does have DreamWorks' Troll Hunters if you prefer your mythical monsters to be family-friendly.

Troll will be released later this year, and according to director Roar Uthaug it's been a long time coming: “Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years," he says. "To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”