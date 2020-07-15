This Galaxy Note 20 feature isn't the upgrade we want to see from the Note 10

The Galaxy Note 20 reveal is imminent, with its debut at Samsung's Unpacked event just a few weeks away. The handset is the follow up to last year's Note 10, that went over well with critics (and here at T3!) thanks to its compact design that was a deviation from the series' usual gargantuan size.

Well it seems that the age of a Note handset that can be used with just the one hand is over, as new renders indicate that the Galaxy Note 20 is going big - significantly bigger than the Note 10 - and there are pictures to prove it.

This is their actual size comparison, Note20 is 1cm longer than Note10. Note10 curved screen, Note20 Flat screen, they are 1080P 60Hz pic.twitter.com/Gv3Z68fl73July 14, 2020

Twitter leaker Ice Universe has shared renders of the Galaxy Note 20, and has posted side-by-side comparisons of the handset next to the Galaxy Note 10, stating that the images shown are the devices' "actual size".

According to Ice Universe, the Note 20 is 1cm taller than the Note 10, and where the Note 10 had a curved screen, the Note 20 has a flat one. As with the Note 10, the Note 20 has a 60Hz display, which is a bit lacklustre in the world of 90Hz and 120Hz displays. Even the upcoming mid-tier OnePlus Nord is going to have a 90Hz refresh rate, and that's a sub $500 handset.

The tipster did add that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have an adaptive 120Hz option, but neither model will have a QHD+120Hz option. Elsewhere, we can see that the holepunch front-facing camera has been scaled down for the Note 20.

Interestingly, when polling their followers on whether they'd get the Note 20 or stick with the Note 10, the results were pretty much evenly split, with just 56% saying they'd get the new device.

We'll have to see how the larger size goes over with Samsung fans, as judging by the feedback, most of them were happy about the Note 10's smaller form factor, and returning to a larger design has proven to be a huge turn off.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be unveiled at Unpacked on August 5 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (and the 4G version in a new colour), and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.