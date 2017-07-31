Samsung is about to unleash this stunning dual screen flip phone

The clamshell flip phone is not dead, in fact Samsung’s latest SM-W2018 is leading the charge on flagship phones with some stunning top-end specs.

The leaked flip phone, expected out later this year, manages to cram in not one but two screens. Each are expected to offer Full HD resolution on 4.2-inch screens.

But the fun doesn’t stop there as this handset also packs in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU backed by a whopping 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Somehow Sammy has also apparently found room to cram in 12MP rear and 5MP front cameras. So what’s the catch?

If you want one of the Samsung SM-W2018 phones you may have to get one shipped over to the UK as they’re apparently only going to be released in China. That said this is still rumour stuff so the hype around high-end flip phones could be enough to entice Samsung to other shores.

Here’s hoping this arrives alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 later this year.

