This could be the Google Nexus Sailfish, shown off at last in leaked photos

The most eagerly anticipated Nexus smartphone yet appears to have just leaked in shots that show it off from all angles to reveal both the Sailfish and Marlin designs.

The Nexus Sailfish is rumoured to be built by HTC and should sit alongside a larger model dubbed Marlin. Both are rumoured to be near identical in design with variations only in power, screen size and resolution.

These latest leaked photos come from sources of Android Police. The above photo is claimed to show the Sailfish smartphone featuring a full metal build and a glass pane to finish the fingerprint scanner and camera module. The handset is button-free on the front, as is the Nexus way, only featuring a side button and volume rocker.

Rumours so far suggest the Nexus Sailfish will be a 5-inch device with 1920x1080, 440ppi resolution while the Marlin, also built by HTC, should come in at a larger 5.5-inches with a 2560x1440, 534ppi resolution on its AMOLED screen.

Other rumoured specs for the HTC built Nexus Sailfish include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, a 13-megapixel camera and 2,770mAh battery.

The Nexus Marlin is rumoured to feature the slightly better Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 12-megapixel snapper and a larger 3,450mAh battery. Both should feature USB-C ports and 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Both the Nexus Sailfish and Nexus Marlin should feature the latest Android 7.0 operating system and are expected to be announced in late September for an October release.

via Android Police

