This Black Friday Fitbit Ionic deal can save you £100 at Amazon NOW

Fitbit itself hasn't started rolling out the best Fitbit deals yet but Amazon is here to the rescue: you can get the very competent Fitbit Ionic for a £100 cheaper today. That's £100 less for Fitbit's only 'dedicated' running watch with built-in GPS and music storage. Now that's a true best Black Friday deal!
• Buy Fitbit Ionic smartwatch for £149.99, was £249.99, save £100 at Amazon
Being a Fitbit, the Ionic tracks steps, distance covered, calories burned in one day and also how well you've slept. It also tracks how many flights of stairs you’ve walked up, handy if you want to know how many flights of stairs a hill is equivalent to. The Ionic can remind you to move when you been sitting for too long as well.
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch | Now £149.99 | Was £249.99 | Save £100 at Amazon
The Ionic is Fitbit's best take on a running watch and comes with built-in GPS and music storage for a truly smartphone-free running experience. The Fitbit Ionic is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels, although you will need Fitbit Premium subscription to make more of this feature. Battery life up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and 10 hours in GPS tracking more.View Deal
Why should you buy the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch
The question to ask, really, is why shouldn't you buy a Fitbit Ionic? This isn't just a fitness tracker; the Fitbit Ionic is a full-fledged smartwatch with all the perks of one. The Ionic can be used for other activities than just running as it has personalised coaching workouts that guide you through specific exercises. It is admittedly a bit cumbersome to check how to perform each exercise on your wrist on a little display but it can help beginners at home or in gyms.
You can also pay with it thanks to the built-in NFC capabilities. And of course, you can keep track of all your fitness activities and monitor your sleeps too. The Ionic has a video coach function that shows you how certain exercises should be performed, a real bonus for people who would like to try new activities. The Fitbit Ionic is also featured on our best Fitbit and best running watch list as well.
