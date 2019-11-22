This Black Friday bike gear deal can save you £100 on the ultimate bike computer from Garmin

The Wiggle Black Friday sale has entered its third week and the deals are keep on coming! We have seen a good Garmin bike computer deal already, but in case you missed that, here is another one for you: save a £100 on the super-competent, Bluetooth-enabled Garmin Edge 1030.

• Buy the Garmin Edge 1030 Cycle Computer on Wiggle for £399.99, was £199.99, you save £100 – 20%

Looking for something else this Black Friday? Check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub, where we collect the very best the internet has to offer this Black Friday, let it be smartphone deals, gaming offers, coffee machine discounts and anything in between.

Canyon Speedmax CF 8.0 Di2 review (early verdict): fiercely fast triathlon bike with a few surprisingly casual features

Garmin Edge 1030 Cycle Computer | Sale price £399.99 | Was £499.99 | Save £100 (20%) on Wiggle

The Garmin Edge 1030 is the ultimate GPS bike computer from one of the most trusted brands on the market. The Garmin Edge 1030 Cycling Computer offers advanced navigation and smart connected features for anyone who takes cycling seriously – and if this sounds like you or someone you know, then don't hesitate, head over to Wiggle and save £100 today!View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Cycle Computer

One of the features of the Garmin Edge 1030, the Popularity Routing, combines years of information from other riders through Garmin Connect to creating the best mapping via their billions of miles of ride data.

With Trendline, the popularity routing technology, the Edge 1030 harnesses this data and creates realistic routes that have already been tried and tested over and over again by other riders like you over the years.

• Buy the Garmin Edge 1030 Cycle Computer on Wiggle for £399.99, was £199.99, you save £100 – 20%

The Garmin Edge 1030 is also pre-loaded with the Garmin Cycle Map that will guide you however long or short your ride might end up. This inbuilt mode includes turn-by-turn navigation and new navigation alerts which will let you know, in advance, of things like sharp turns.

• Shop Wiggle's Black Friday deals

Black Friday sales around the web