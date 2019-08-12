This Apple MacBook £366 price cut is the ideal back to school cheap laptop deal

We've seen some great back to school 2019 laptop deals drop over the past couple weeks, such as the tasty £140 price cut on the Dell XPS 13, but none so far have matched the fat discount delivered here.

That's because Currys has just cut a whopping £366 off the Apple MacBook 12-inch with Retina Display, plunging its price down to a level that is super approachable for anyone currently looking for a premium laptop upgrade.

And, with this system's spacious and fast 256GB SSD, crisp screen and typically lush Apple laptop aesthetics, it is absolutely perfect for students who prefer to study and work on a macOS system.

The full details of the MacBook deal can be viewed below:

Apple MacBook 12-inch with Retina Display | was £1,165 | now £799 at Currys

This great laptop deal just speaks for itself. Currys currently has the Apple MacBook 12-inch laptop with a Retina Display, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM with a huge £366 slashed off its cost. That means that instead of having to fork out £1,165 to land the system, now you can ring it up for just £799. That's a straight 31 per cent price drop. The system also comes with the latest version of macOS, Mojave, pre-installed, too.View Deal

