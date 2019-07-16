This Amazon Prime Day Breville Jug Kettle deal is red hot but goes off the boil tonight

When it comes to kettles then you’re spoilt for choice, but if you fancy a change from the likes of Morphy Richards, Russell Hobbs, Cooks and the like then try a Breville. More specifically, set your sights on this Amazon Prime Day deal that sees the rather fetching Breville VKT092 Flow Collection Grey Jug Kettle going for just £26.99.

• Breville VKT092 Flow Collection Grey Jug Kettle at Amazon. £26.99, was £49.99 – save 46%

As with all great kettles, you get performance thanks to a 3kW concealed element that gets your water boiling in no time. The generous 1.7-litre makes it good enough for a pot or two of tea on one go, or expect around 6 to 8 cups if you’re making them one by one. Either way, it’s very generous with the boiling aqua. This deal ends today, so put your cup down, don't be a mug and grab this boiling hot deal. It's either that or wait for Black Friday.

Breville VKT092 Flow Collection £26.99 | Was £39.99 | Save £13 at Amazon

Breville managed to do the impossible with this kettle and come up with a design that hasn’t really been seen before. While the £26.99 price tag makes it appealing, we love those funky swirls on the exterior of this kettle. It's also extremely cheap today, of course…View Deal

Practicality is another aspect of the Breville VKT092 Flow Collection Grey Jug Kettle, so there’s a 360-degree base that lets you use it left or right-handed. You can also see just how much water is left inside thanks to the rear water window. So no more boiled dry scenarios from this particular Breville thankfully.

• Breville VKT092 Flow Collection Grey Jug Kettle at Amazon. £26.99, was £39.99.

• Best kettles

Prime essentials

More sales!