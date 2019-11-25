This Black Friday Xbox deal will get you an Xbox One X AND the latest Star Wars game for £150 less at Amazon

We have already seen a good Playstation 4 bundle deal on very.co.uk and now we have the first notable Xbox One X bundle deal, too: get the Xbox One X 1TB console with the latest – and dare we say, greatest – Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, for £150 cheaper than list price.

• Buy the Xbox One X 1TB Console and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order console bundle on Amazon for £299.99, was £449.99, you save £150 (33%)

This bundle includes an Xbox One X 1TB console, an Xbox Wireless Controller, full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: fallen order Deluxe Edition, 1-month of Xbox Live Gold, a 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass for console and 1-month of EA Access.

Xbox One X 1TB Console – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | Black Friday price £299.99 | Was £449.99 | You save £150 on Amazon

The new Star Wars game is regarded highly by the gaming community, rated 9 out of 10 on Steam and has an outstanding 94% rating on Google as well. Released only a month ago, this bundle deal is your chance to get your hands on this amazing game and a 1TB Xbox One X for way cheaper. £150 cheaper, that is.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB – Metro Saga Bundle | Black Friday price £299.99 | Was £324.52 | You save £24.53 (8%) on Amazon

Shoot, sneak, and survive through an immersive post-apocalyptic saga. Includes all three Metro games, including the all-new Metro Exodus, where you flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow, embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey in post-apocalyptic Russia. Sounds uplifting, as expected from a Metro game.View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle | Black Friday price £299.99 | Was £408.99 | You save £109 (27%) on Amazon

This limited edition console features a dark, translucent casing that makes the Crimson Omen appear submerged in snow and ice, designed by Gears co-creator Rod Fergusson and the Xbox team. Bring the Gears universe to life: laser-etched cracks appear across the console’s icy top surface and snow drifts across a golden Locust symbol on the back. Gears 5 literally just came out, own it now, along with this stunning console!View Deal

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions Bundle | Black Friday price £299.99 | Was £324.52 | You save £24.53 (8%) on Amazon

Race, explore, amass a Brick Collection, and construct a Master Builder’s House and garage to store your LEGO Speed Champions cars including the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione, and 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally. Experience how seasons change in an entire LEGO city, airport, UFO crash site, pirate cove, and a LEGO dinosaur dig site – won't get much more varied than this!View Deal

